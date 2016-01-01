Dr. Phillip Coule, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coule is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Coule, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Coule, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Coule works at
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phillip Coule, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790895357
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Emergency Medical Services
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
