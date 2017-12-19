See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Cosentino works at Todt Hill Medical Group in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Staten Island Office
    78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 206, Staten Island, NY 10314 (718) 816-0034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 19, 2017
    If you're looking for what I called the "fast-food-style" medical attention with a 1 second "Hello, how ya doing", 2 minute "Tell me how you feel and I'll pretend to listen", and the "Yeah, yeah, take this medicine that big pharma is paying me to push" then Dr. Cosentino is NOT for you. He actually listened, asked questions, and helped ME determine the best form of treatment based on our conversation. He understands that at the end of the day we're all just people seeking answers.
    Stephanie in Staten Island, NY — Dec 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD
    About Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1821039926
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cosentino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cosentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cosentino works at Todt Hill Medical Group in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cosentino’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosentino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosentino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

