Overview

Dr. Phillip Choo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Forbes Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Choo works at Dr. Cari Eliza Lyle in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.