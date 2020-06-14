Overview

Dr. Phillip Chapman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Chapman works at Swedish Urology Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.