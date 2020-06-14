Dr. Phillip Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Chapman, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Chapman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Swedish Urology Group1101 Madison St Ste 1400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Simply put- Dr. Chapman is the best of the best!!! He is BEYOND talented- and was so reassuring from the beginning. He was involved in saving my sister’s life! He was part of the transplant team when I donated my kidney to her last year (he removed my left kidney). The operation was flawless. If you want the best- look no further than Dr. Chapman. My sister and I will be grateful to him for the rest of my life!
About Dr. Phillip Chapman, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.