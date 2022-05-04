See All Plastic Surgeons in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Phillip Chang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phillip Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    19500 Sandridge Way Ste 350, Leesburg, VA 20176 (703) 729-5553

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    I recently had an upper eye lid lift by Dr. Chang. He is an amazing artist. 6 weeks post op and I am already healed up, look younger and can see well! Everyone compliments me and asks what and where I had it done.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phillip Chang, MD.

    About Dr. Phillip Chang, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1588721955
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
