Dr. Phillip Chae, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phillip Chae, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Texas Oncology Lab - Midland400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy Ste 100, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-1949
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Always a good visit
About Dr. Phillip Chae, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chae has seen patients for Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Chae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.