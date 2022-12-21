Overview

Dr. Phillip Chae, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chae works at Texas Oncology in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.