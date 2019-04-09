Overview

Dr. Phillip Calenda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Calenda works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Ophthalmology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Pinguecula and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.