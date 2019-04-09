Dr. Calenda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Calenda, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Calenda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Calenda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Ophthalmology1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calenda?
Dr and staff are great
About Dr. Phillip Calenda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1336168624
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
- St Vincent's Hospital and Med Center Of New York
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calenda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calenda works at
Dr. Calenda has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Pinguecula and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calenda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Calenda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calenda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.