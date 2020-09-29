Dr. Phillip Cabasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Cabasso, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phillip Cabasso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Cabasso works at
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Cabasso is ALWAYS right on in his diagnosis. My wife and I have been with him going on 20 years without having a single complaint about him. His old staff was competent and professional and always followed up on calls to the pharmacy and kept us informed.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1609812841
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cabasso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabasso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabasso works at
Dr. Cabasso speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabasso.
