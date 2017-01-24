Overview

Dr. Phillip Brick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Brick works at ST LOUIS MEDICAL CLINIC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.