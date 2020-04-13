Overview

Dr. Phillip Brackin Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Brackin Jr works at Urology Care Alliance Hamilton in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.