Dr. Phillip Boyer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willcox, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Boyer works at Southwestern Eye Center - Willcox in Willcox, AZ with other offices in Safford, AZ and Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.