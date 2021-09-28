Dr. Phillip Bowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Bowden, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Bowden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Bowden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memphis Imaging and Pathology Mip1417 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 272-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowden?
The anesthesia lady was very rude and very inconsiderate .LPN in the surgery department Pamela was very godand have the faith of a very good customer service. Even in the recovery room they really understand your condition. I was very hurt when anesthesia woman told me my size was a problem and I had to do it in the hospital she not God.
About Dr. Phillip Bowden, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811003635
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowden works at
Dr. Bowden has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.