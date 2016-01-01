Dr. Phillip Bourne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Bourne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Bourne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Bourne works at
Locations
Department of OB/GYN1005 Dr Db Todd Jr Blvd # 2, Nashville, TN 37208 Directions (629) 219-5964
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phillip Bourne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.