Overview

Dr. Phillip Bobo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bobo works at Emergi-Care Clinic PC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.