Overview

Dr. Phillip Bland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Bland works at Phillip S. Bland MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.