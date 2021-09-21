Overview

Dr. Phillip Bennion, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Bennion works at Arizona Center for Hand to Shoulder Surgery in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.