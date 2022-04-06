See All Anesthesiologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Phillip Beaulieu, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Phillip Beaulieu, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Beaulieu works at Nashville Pain and Wellness Center Pllc in Nashville, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Pain and Wellness Center Pllc
    310 25th Ave N Ste 203, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 815-1560
  2. 2
    Nashville Pain and Wellness Center Pllc
    625 N Highland Ave Ste 2A, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 661-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Thomas West Hospital
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Medication Management
Medication Management

Treatment frequency



Medication Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 06, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Beaulieu’s for a few years. He is FANTASTIC! He’s caring, compassionate, and has the expertise needed.
    Louise Shankle — Apr 06, 2022
    About Dr. Phillip Beaulieu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952473431
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Beaulieu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaulieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beaulieu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beaulieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaulieu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaulieu.

