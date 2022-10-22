Dr. Phillip Arnold, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Arnold, DO
Overview
Dr. Phillip Arnold, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Arnold works at
Locations
Polyclinic Now at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 329-1760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always attentive and answers my any questions about my visit. A pleasure to see
About Dr. Phillip Arnold, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1619984143
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.