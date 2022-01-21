Overview

Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Zimmern works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.