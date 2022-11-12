Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaillancourt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD
Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
South Shore Neurologic Associates PC877 E Main St Ste 106, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 666-3939
South Shore Neurologic Associates712 Main St, Islip, NY 11751 Directions (631) 666-3939
South Shore Neurologic Assocs77 Medford Ave Ste C, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 758-1910
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After moving from the area I have seen two neurologist and now a pain specialist. Tge neurologist who treated me listen and was an excellent doctor - no different than Dr. Vallencourt. They both listen read past medical history adjusted medication as needed and were compassionate. Unfortunately like I did, he moved. Then I went to a third who was a horror. After he provided me with my injections for my disorder he announced he did not follow the map provided by the previous doctor so I spent months in pain seeking out another pain management doctor. There isn’t a bad thing zi can say about Dr. Vallencourt except wait time, but that’s probably because he is so dedicated and thorough with his patients. I won’t mind sitting and waiting for any doctor who spends time with each of us to ensure we have no questions and goes over our progress. I
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Vaillancourt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaillancourt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaillancourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaillancourt speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaillancourt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaillancourt.
