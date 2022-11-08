Dr. Philippe Tranqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tranqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philippe Tranqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Philippe Tranqui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Locations
Athens Limestone Surgical Clinic101 Fitness Way Ste 2100, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 262-6190
Valley Area Internal Medicine LLC267 Fob James Dr, Valley, AL 36854 Directions (334) 756-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tranqui is a wonderful doctor. He is caring while being professional. He has a great bedside manner that so many Doctors don't have. I trust him as my Doctor.
About Dr. Philippe Tranqui, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831118041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
