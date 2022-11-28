See All Oncologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Philippe Quilici, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Philippe Quilici, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De La Mediterranee (Aix-Marseille Ii), Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Quilici works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 847-4756
    Pacific Accountable Care Network Inc
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 425, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 849-2670

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Please verify insurance information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 28, 2022
    The office was clean, modern and the staff very accommodating. Very busy. Doctors are popular. First evaluated by the nurse practitioner, Tffany and then saw Dr. Quilici. Very knowledgeable and nice. He did not think I needed surgery. I would definitely go back.
    • Surgical Oncology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1295723567
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Universite De La Mediterranee (Aix-Marseille Ii), Faculte De Medecine
    • Colleges des Lyces, Avignon, France
    Dr. Philippe Quilici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quilici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quilici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quilici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quilici works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Quilici’s profile.

    Dr. Quilici has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quilici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Quilici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quilici.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quilici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quilici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

