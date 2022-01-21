Dr. Nabbout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philippe Nabbout, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philippe Nabbout, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Nabbout works at
Locations
Wichita Urology2626 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 636-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Office7570 W 21st St N Ste 1014A, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 721-0119
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Nmc Health
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nabbout gave me a good explanation and understanding of my condition and the options. He listened and advised me very well. The surgury went very well and I am very satisfied with the results.
About Dr. Philippe Nabbout, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1811276801
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Nabbout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabbout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabbout works at
Dr. Nabbout has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabbout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nabbout speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabbout. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabbout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabbout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabbout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.