Dr. Philippe Martineau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philippe Martineau, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Brookdale Hosp
Dr. Martineau works at
Locations
Philippe Martineau, MD
4595 Northlake Blvd Ste 116, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
(561) 844-6005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate Doctor. Knowledgeable and responsive. May God Bless him, his family and staff.
About Dr. Philippe Martineau, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English, Creole, French and French Creole
- 1073516522
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martineau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martineau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Martineau works at
Dr. Martineau speaks Creole, French and French Creole.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Martineau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martineau.
