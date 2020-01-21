See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Capraro works at Grossman/Capraro Plastic Surgery in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rose Medical Center
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 320-5566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Age Spots
Aging Face
Skin Cancer
Age Spots
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Capraro?

    Jan 21, 2020
    Dr. Capraro was very patient with me as I went through the process of figuring out a solution to my sleep apnea (and fixing how my nose looks at the same time!). He explained options very thoroughly and made sure I was educated about all possible outcomes. He walked me through exactly what recovery would look like so I wasn't surprised by anything as it came. Dr. Capraro is honest, very good at what he does, and cares about his patients. He also worked very well with my ENT surgeon. I am very happy with my septorhinoplasty!!
    Amber — Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Capraro to family and friends

    Dr. Capraro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Capraro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD.

    About Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417911298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rose Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capraro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capraro works at Grossman/Capraro Plastic Surgery in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Capraro’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Capraro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capraro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.