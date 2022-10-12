Overview

Dr. Philippe Akhrass, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med Beirut Lebanon and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Akhrass works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

