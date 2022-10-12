Dr. Philippe Akhrass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philippe Akhrass, MD
Overview
Dr. Philippe Akhrass, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med Beirut Lebanon and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Akhrass works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at South Avenue1110 South Ave Ste 305, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 540-4338
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4337
Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at Third Avenue8012 3Rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 540-4336
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akhrass did a cardiac ablation on me September 2021. He was so kind and reassuring to me. It was a long procedure and he explained everything to me. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Philippe Akhrass, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1992762108
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med Beirut Lebanon
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhrass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhrass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhrass works at
Dr. Akhrass has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhrass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akhrass speaks Arabic and French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhrass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhrass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhrass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhrass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.