Overview

Dr. Philippa Cheetham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Cheetham works at Mount Sinai Physician Office in Rego Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Urethral Stricture and Urethral Dilation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.