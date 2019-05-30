Overview

Dr. Philip Zilo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Zilo works at Florida Arrhythmia Consultants in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.