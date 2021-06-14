See All Podiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Philip Wrotslavsky, DPM

Podiatry
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Wrotslavsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Wrotslavsky works at Advanced Foot And Ankle Center Of San diego in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Diego La jolla location
    4520 Executive Dr Ste 250, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 451-3770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 14, 2021
Dr Wrotlasvsky performed a subtalar fusion on my right foot. The operation went very well, I almost had no pain and I was able to walk after 3 months in crutches. It has been now 7 months since my operation and I can walk 8 miles without difficulties. Dr Wrotlasvsky always explained the issue and took the time to answer all our questions. He never pressured me to do the surgery and encouraged me to get a second opinion. After the surgery, he made himself available through text and was very responsive. I would strongly recommend him.
Alain D — Jun 14, 2021
About Dr. Philip Wrotslavsky, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558403493
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • International Limb Lengthening Center Of Baltimore|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
Internship
  • North General Hospital
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Wrotslavsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrotslavsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wrotslavsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wrotslavsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wrotslavsky works at Advanced Foot And Ankle Center Of San diego in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wrotslavsky’s profile.

Dr. Wrotslavsky has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wrotslavsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wrotslavsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrotslavsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wrotslavsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wrotslavsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

