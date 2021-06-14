Dr. Philip Wrotslavsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrotslavsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Wrotslavsky, DPM
Overview
Dr. Philip Wrotslavsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Wrotslavsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Diego La jolla location4520 Executive Dr Ste 250, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (888) 451-3770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wrotslavsky?
Dr Wrotlasvsky performed a subtalar fusion on my right foot. The operation went very well, I almost had no pain and I was able to walk after 3 months in crutches. It has been now 7 months since my operation and I can walk 8 miles without difficulties. Dr Wrotlasvsky always explained the issue and took the time to answer all our questions. He never pressured me to do the surgery and encouraged me to get a second opinion. After the surgery, he made himself available through text and was very responsive. I would strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Philip Wrotslavsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1558403493
Education & Certifications
- International Limb Lengthening Center Of Baltimore|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- North General Hospital
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wrotslavsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wrotslavsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wrotslavsky works at
Dr. Wrotslavsky has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wrotslavsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wrotslavsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrotslavsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wrotslavsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wrotslavsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.