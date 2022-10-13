Dr. Philip Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Naples Urology Associates1132 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-8565Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Naples Urology Associates3291 Woods Edge Pkwy, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 434-8565
Naples Urology Associates8340 Collier Blvd Ste 204, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 434-8565
21st Century Oncology681 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 210, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-8565
Mass General North Shore - UCNS104 Endicott St Ste 200, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 741-4133
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong and his staff are absolutely the best. I can never thank them enough for the care they gave me. I highly recommend Dr. Wong.
About Dr. Philip Wong, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- New York Medical College
- Johns Hopkins University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.