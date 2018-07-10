See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Plano, TX
Dr. Philip Wilson, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Wilson, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children.

Dr. Wilson works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Medical Center Plano
    7601 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 303-7000
  2. 2
    Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
    5700 DALLAS PKWY, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 515-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 10, 2018
    Dr. Wilson has been exceptional throughout the entree process of repairing our daughter's elbow. He is extremely thorough, has great bedside manner and ensures everyone understands exactly what is going on at all times. He took the time to speak with my wife multiple times over the phone prior to my daughter's surgery. Answered all questions the day of surgery and he and his staff were great.
    Eddie Bright in Dallas, TX — Jul 10, 2018
    About Dr. Philip Wilson, MD

    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821050600
    Education & Certifications

    • San Diego Children's Hospital
    • Univ Of Tex Southwestern Parkland
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
