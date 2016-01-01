Overview

Dr. Philip Wilson II, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Wilson II works at Capitol Eye Care in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.