Dr. Philip Wiley, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Wiley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Durango ENT1165 S Camino del Rio Ste 200, Durango, CO 81303 Directions (970) 247-2920
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We went into his office with a little apprehension due to other reviews. However, we were please surprised. Very knowledgeable, clear explanation, and not to mention, he was funny. Great experience!
About Dr. Philip Wiley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiley has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley.
