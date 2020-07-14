Dr. Philip Wiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Wiles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Wiles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
General Surgery Associates4704 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 880-4510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
General Surgery Associates20 Hughes Rd Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 461-8702Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Alabama Digestive Disorders Center PC460 Lanier Rd Ste 203, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 461-8702
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was great!
About Dr. Philip Wiles, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- General Surgery
