Dr. Philip Wiles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Wiles works at General Surgery Associates in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.