Dr. Philip Werthman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.
Center for Male Reproductive Medicine2080 Century Park E Ste 907, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 277-2873
Santa Barbara504 W Pueblo St Ste 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (310) 277-2873
Our success was nothing short of a miracle. After having the vasectomy for over 20 years, we conceived within 6 months of the reversal. the Semen analysis levels were 4-5 times higher then the levels required to conceive around the time of conception. He also made it extremely easy for me, in traeling from out of the country. Skype appointment, another in person the day before the operation and able to fly home 3 days later. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts Dr. Werthman! :)
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UCLA
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- SUNY Binghamton
- Urology
Dr. Werthman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
