Dr. Philip Werthman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Werthman works at Center for Male Reproductive Medicine in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Male Reproductive Medicine
    2080 Century Park E Ste 907, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 277-2873
  2. 2
    Santa Barbara
    504 W Pueblo St Ste 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 277-2873

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
No-Scalpel Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Philip Werthman, MD

  • Urology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • 1023038700
Education & Certifications

  • UCLA
  • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
  • SUNY Binghamton
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Werthman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werthman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Werthman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Werthman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Werthman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werthman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werthman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werthman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

