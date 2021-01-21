Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissbrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Weissbrod works at
Locations
-
1
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-5910
-
2
Uc San Diego Health - University Center Lane - Primary Care - Internal Medicine8899 University Center Ln Ste 240, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 249-4070
-
3
Ucsd Medical Group Allergy9350 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8590
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weissbrod?
If you cant talk but need to schedule an appointment they have a mychart on UCSD with your file and you email the office directly and they will kindly reply and arrange your appt online or another option is having your spouse or older kid call and tell them what you want...appt, etc. I used a white board. I mostly emailed Dr. Weissbrod if I had concerns or the front office or the nurse would reply to me. Either way, I always got a reply. It was such a relief.
About Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366590853
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissbrod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissbrod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissbrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissbrod works at
Dr. Weissbrod has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissbrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissbrod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissbrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissbrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissbrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.