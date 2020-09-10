Dr. Philip Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Weinstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Norwood Hospital.
Dr. Weinstein works at
SMG Associates In Internal Medicine Specialty825 Washington St Ste 340, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Can I give 10 Stars! Dr. Weinstein has been my primary physician for over 20 years and I highly recommend him. Over these years, he has provided me with the best possible care with regard to my annual physicals, my appointments, and referrals to the best specialists within their field when needed. I am writing this review because recently I visited my gynecologist and wanted to consult with Dr. Weinstein about my potential surgery. He called me back the same day to discuss potential specialists! Thankful to have a doctor that listens and provides the best possible care.
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1205833282
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
