Overview

Dr. Philip Wanzek, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Wanzek works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.