Dr. Philip Walton, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Walton, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Walton works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hospital -gwinnett
    1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-4300
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lawrenceville
    758 Old Norcross Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-4300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Knee Sprain
Foot Sprain
Limb Pain
Knee Sprain
Foot Sprain

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2022
    June 2021, I suffered a Jones Fracture of the 5th Metatarsal. Dr Walton performed the surgical repair procedure and I was competing again within 6 months. In all our meeting, Dr Walton was knowledgeable, very friendly, and very supportive. I could not have asked for a better doctor.
    Ryan Griffin — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Walton, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770710204
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    • Orthopedic Surgery
