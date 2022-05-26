Dr. Philip Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Walton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Walton, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Northside Hospital -gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-4300Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lawrenceville758 Old Norcross Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
June 2021, I suffered a Jones Fracture of the 5th Metatarsal. Dr Walton performed the surgical repair procedure and I was competing again within 6 months. In all our meeting, Dr Walton was knowledgeable, very friendly, and very supportive. I could not have asked for a better doctor.
About Dr. Philip Walton, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770710204
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton has seen patients for Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
