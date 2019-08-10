Dr. Wade Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Wade Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Wade Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Wade Jr works at
Locations
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-7575MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr wade is a caring, knowledgeable, thorough oncologist. I would trust my care to no one else. He works with Boston doctors and won’t stop until he finds the answers. He’s incredible.
About Dr. Philip Wade Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1215977350
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
