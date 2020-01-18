Dr. Philip Trupiano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trupiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Trupiano, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Trupiano, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Trupiano works at
Locations
-
1
University Gastroenterology1407 S County Trl Ste 410, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 884-4040
-
2
Kent County Memorial Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 886-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
FNP Virginia Pierce was very professional and put me at ease. The staff was great! Would highly recommend if you need a Gastroenterologist!
About Dr. Philip Trupiano, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073684361
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Trupiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trupiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trupiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trupiano works at
Dr. Trupiano has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trupiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Trupiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trupiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trupiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trupiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.