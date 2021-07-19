Dr. Philip Theodoropoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodoropoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Theodoropoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Theodoropoulos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
NorthShore Medical Group1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 933-6030
Northshore University Division of Rheumatology9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 663-8200
NorthShore Medical Group7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 221, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (847) 933-6030
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Believe me when i say this, Dr. Theodoropoulos is one of the best Dr’s you will EVER meet. He is so caring, so detailed in explaining everything and most importantly has your best interest at heart no matter what. He truly cares for his patients! Not to mention his amazing, kind and sweet personality. I have been to many Dr’s. and never came across a Dr. that’s such a good human being to people. Thank You Dr. Theo for truly being who you are and making a difference! Riana Kraja
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Chicago Medical School- Finch University
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- General Surgery
