Dr. Philip Tasca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Tasca, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
The Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Center500 Grand Ave Ste 1, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-2277
Physical Medicine & Rehab Ctr365 Route 304 Ste 102, Nanuet, NY 10954 Directions (845) 624-2182
Physical Medicine/Rehabltn CENTER6132 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10471 Directions (718) 884-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tasca has provided me with excellent pain relief. Dr. Tasca has all the skills and bed side manner you could ever ask from Doctor.
About Dr. Philip Tasca, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780668764
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tasca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tasca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tasca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tasca has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tasca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tasca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tasca.
