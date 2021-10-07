Dr. Philip Tally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Tally, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Tally, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Tally works at
Locations
Neurospinal Associates200 3rd Ave W Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 794-3118Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optimum HealthCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I will only see Dr Tally he has done a back and a neck surgery on me. I am able to walk because of him. I have a life because of him.
About Dr. Philip Tally, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1982660049
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tally works at
Dr. Tally has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.