Dr. Philip Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Sullivan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY @ Buffalo Buffalo, New York and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
St Joseph Hospital of Cheektowaga New York2605 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 891-2400
General Physicians PC5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 102, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 710-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Sullivan, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- University Calif Irvine
- University of Rochester
- SUNY @ Buffalo Buffalo, New York
- College of the Holy Cross
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
