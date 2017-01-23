Overview

Dr. Philip Suarez Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Suarez Jr works at Victoria Womens Clinic in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.