Dr. Philip Straka, MD
Dr. Philip Straka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Straka works at
Phillip J. Straka MD Facs. PA19701 Kingwood Dr Bldg 2, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 540-8044
- Aetna
How was your appointment with Dr. Straka?
Dr. Straka completely exceeded all of my expectations and did a phenomenal job. I literally couldn't be happier. He was worth the wait and every single penny!!! He made sure to keep all of my existing breast tissue. I am so pleased at only 4 days past op. I just couldn't have dreamed it any better. Thank you so much!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Ohio St U
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
