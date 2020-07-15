Dr. Stockwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Stockwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Stockwell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Stockwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Cardivsclr Sgl Association2 Dudley St Ste 360, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 228-2020
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute1454 S County Trl Ste 2000, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
-
3
Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital950 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1004
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stockwell?
Dr. Stockwell managed my care, as the attending in the CCU, after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. Dr. Stockwell and the team at RIH saved my life and I am forever grateful. I continue to see Dr. Stockwell, as my cardiologist, in his office. Besides his clinical strengths as a cardiologist, Dr. Stockwell has an excellent bedside manner, is calm and reassuring, is easy to speak with, takes the time necessary to explain everything, and overall just a wonderful provider.
About Dr. Philip Stockwell, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1689692592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stockwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stockwell works at
Dr. Stockwell has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stockwell speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.