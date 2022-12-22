Dr. Philip Stieg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stieg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Stieg, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Stieg, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Stieg works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stieg?
When I heard Dr. Steig “wrote the book” on my procedure, I felt comfortable. When the hospital he runs was voted #1 in the world for Neuro Surgery, I felt confident. When I was in and out the hospital in about 48 hours, I was ecstatic. All of this by itself was great but coupled with a team that didn’t talk down to me, was respectful, knowledgeable and professional, and all I can say is bravo. The fact that Dr Stieg is a pretty normal fella and laughed at my jokes (it wasn’t great bedside manner, I’m hilarious), makes me a bit sad that I won’t interact with him as I’ve completed my treatment. But who knows, he said “whatever you need, just call me”. Fair enough..hey Doc, a man walks into a bar… With respect Dave Santaniello
About Dr. Philip Stieg, PHD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124047857
Education & Certifications
- Karolinska Institute
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- MED COLL OF WI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stieg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stieg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stieg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stieg works at
Dr. Stieg has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stieg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Stieg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stieg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stieg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stieg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.