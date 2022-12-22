Overview

Dr. Philip Stieg, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Stieg works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.