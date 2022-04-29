Dr. Philip Stegemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stegemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Stegemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Stegemann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Dr. Stegemann works at
Locations
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 204-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stegemann?
He is passionate about the the care of his patients, he works with you to make sure that you have the best possible outcome.
About Dr. Philip Stegemann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1467423228
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- Buffalo Genl Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stegemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stegemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stegemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stegemann works at
Dr. Stegemann has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stegemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stegemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stegemann.
