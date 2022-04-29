Overview

Dr. Philip Stegemann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Stegemann works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.